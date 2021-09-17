Mason City man accused of burglarizing business in Rake

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of burglarizing a Winnebago County bar and grill is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, is charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony as a habitual offender, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools.

Authorities say Hufstedler broke into the Rake Pub & Grub on March 25, stealing about $3,072 in cash and causing about $9,078 in damage. Investigators say Huftsedler was captured on video robbing the bar and his cell phone was tracked to the area of the bar at the time of the burglary.

A trial is now set to begin on November 3.