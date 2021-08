CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony charge for allegedly burglarizing a residence on Aug. 9 and 10.

Alan Valdez, 20, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond. He's accused of breaking into a residence in Meservey by climbing through a window on back-to-back days.

Court documents state he stole a total of $900. The money was recovered and returned to the residents.