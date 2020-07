MASON CITY, Iowa - A 48-year-old Mason City man is facing a felony drug charge and is also accused of assault on a nurse.

Raymond Hayes was arrested early Friday morning and was found with methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Hayes is also accused of assaulting a nurse at the emergency room by punching the victim in the arm. He also attempted to kick other staff members, documents state.

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.