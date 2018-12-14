Mason City man accused of beating woman, is charged with felony domestic abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge after allegedly leaving marks after choking a woman.

Brian Smith, 35, is accused of domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of N. President Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

The incident stemmed from an argument, court documents state, and the victim suffered red marks “in the pattern of fingers around her neck and throat.”

The victim said she was hit several times in the head and face and had some minor discoloration and bruising.

The woman was also allegedly struck in her rib cage and abdomen.