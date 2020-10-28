Mason City man, 73, jailed for allegedly distributing methamphetamine

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 73-year-old Mason City man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County on $50,000 bond on felony drug charges.

A search warrant was served on Rolland Pope's residence in the 1400 block of S. Wilson Ave. earlier this year and 48.79 grams of methamphetamine were found.

"There were at least six baggies of methamphetamine that were pre-packaged and empty baggies and a scale in an office next to Pope's bedroom," a criminal complaint said.

He's facing charges of a controlled substance violation and failure to affix a tax stamp.