Mason City man, 68, arrested after being clocked going 136 mph before he punched a state trooper

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 68-year-old Mason City man was arrested after being clocked going 136 miles per hour before he attempted to assault a state trooper.

Thomas Markwalter was clocked going 136 in a 65-mph zone Wednesday in a Chevy Corvette before he eventually slowed down on I-35 when a trooper pulled in front of him.

The vehicles came to a slow roll before Markwalter drove into the back of the trooper on two different occasions.

After getting out of the vehicle, authorities said Markwalter punched the trooper in the abdomen before he was forcibly taken into custody. A bottle of Bacardi was located in the suspect's vehicle, court documents state.

He's facing multiple traffic violations and charges of assault on persons in certain occupations.