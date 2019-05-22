MASON CITY, Iowa - A 34-year-old Mason City man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge for allegedly performing a sex act on a 15-year-old.
Ruben Ramirez was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday.
He is accused of performing the act in the 500 block of N. Adams Ave. in February or March of this year.
Ramirez was aware of the victim’s age, according to court documents.
Related Content
- Mason City man, 34, accused of sexual abuse of teen
- Mason City man convicted of sexually abusing a child
- Mason City man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child
- Man accused of sexual abuse with 15-year-old was Mason City fireman
- Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse
- Mason City man accused of check forgery
- Mason City man accused of sex crime
- Mason City man accused of selling drugs
- Mason City man accused of weekend assault
- Mason City man accused of kidnapping
Scroll for more content...