Mason City man, 34, accused of sexual abuse of teen

Posted: May. 22, 2019 8:56 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 34-year-old Mason City man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge for allegedly performing a sex act on a 15-year-old.

Ruben Ramirez was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday.

He is accused of performing the act in the 500 block of N. Adams Ave. in February or March of this year.

Ramirez was aware of the victim’s age, according to court documents.

