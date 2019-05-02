Clear

Mason City man, 29, accused of sexual abuse with 15-year-old

Gendel Bimbo

A 29-year-old Mason City man is facing a felony third-degree sexual abuse charge for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:39 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 29-year-old Mason City man is facing a felony third-degree sexual abuse charge for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old.

Gendel Benjamin Bimbo was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 12:41 a.m. Friday.

He is accused of having sex with the victim at the Hampton Inn and Suites in January.

According to court documents, Bimbo took two people to the hotel and had intercourse with one of them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Image

Weiss murder trial continues

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Image

'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

Image

Rochester bike share program open for the season

Image

Mason City bike program relaunched

Image

Dental bags for kids

Community Events