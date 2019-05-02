Mason City man, 29, accused of sexual abuse with 15-year-old

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 29-year-old Mason City man is facing a felony third-degree sexual abuse charge for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old.
Gendel Benjamin Bimbo was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 12:41 a.m. Friday.
He is accused of having sex with the victim at the Hampton Inn and Suites in January.
According to court documents, Bimbo took two people to the hotel and had intercourse with one of them.
