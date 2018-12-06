Clear

Mason City mall owners pay back taxes

County treasurer says it received payments before Thursday deadline.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 9:52 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The back taxes and interest on Southbridge Mall have been paid.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it received payment of $150,254 from Southbridge Mall Realty Holding, LLC to cover unpaid real estate taxes, interest, fees, and the cost of three previous bounced checks.

However, County Treasurer Patricia Wright says the current real estate taxes for fiscal year 2017-2018 remain unpaid. It that remains the case, Wright says the buildings and improvements known as Southbridge Mall will be listed in the county’s June 2019 tax sale.

