Clear

Mason City makes final agreement with Gatehouse Capital on River City Renaissance project

City Council unanimously approves the purchase and development agreement.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

MASON CITY, Iowa - After hearing public comment, the Mason City City Council voted in favor to finalize their agreement with Gatehouse Mason City LLC to build a hotel and convention center.

"Take into consideration the taxpayers in mason city that may have to suffer the brunt of what you're doing," said one citizen during the public comment period.

"I believe this project is worth the risk," said another.

Ultimately, the council unanimously voted in favor of moving forward with the agreement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
High pressure and nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Substate baseball finals scores

Image

Charles City holds off DCG

Image

A new way to tackle homelessness

Image

Repaving the track

Image

Developing story: River City Renaissance Project

Image

Feeding the Hungry

Image

2020 Election Prep

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Electric Scooter Pilot Program

Image

Spreading Smiles at St Marys

Community Events