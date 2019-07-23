Mason City makes final agreement with Gatehouse Capital on River City Renaissance project

MASON CITY, Iowa - After hearing public comment, the Mason City City Council voted in favor to finalize their agreement with Gatehouse Mason City LLC to build a hotel and convention center.
"Take into consideration the taxpayers in mason city that may have to suffer the brunt of what you're doing," said one citizen during the public comment period.
"I believe this project is worth the risk," said another.
Ultimately, the council unanimously voted in favor of moving forward with the agreement.
