Mason City, local teams puch ticket to state tournament

Reaction from the Mohawks after Tuesday's Regional championship.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The best way to describe the scene after Tuesday’s 71-61 victory over Gilbert in the Mason City gym – mayhem. The student body rushed the court seconds after the Mohawks punched their ticket to the state tournament.

“It feels amazing,” said senior Megan Meyer. “You work all season, all offseason for this moment and now we’re just hoping to go down to state and play some good games and make a run down there.”

Senior guard, Anna Lensing, knew that Tuesday’s win wouldn’t come easy.

“We knew from the start that it was going to be tough, but we came out, we fought hard, and we earned it,” said Lensing.

During the 2007-2008 season, the Mohawks were 2-18. Now the program has sent seven of its last nine teams to the state tournament. Megan Hollander says it is the continuous hard work and a tough conference schedule that helped shape the team for the postseason.

“We play a really tough schedule so there were definitely some ups and downs but I think it’s really going to pay off,” said Hollander.

Coach Klaahsen says the team still has some perfecting to do before next week.

“I think rebounding is something that we need to do a better job of, said Klaahsen. “We didn’t block out as much as we needed to. There’s going to be physical, strong teams at state but we’re going to go play our game, do what we do, and take our chances.”

Junior guard, Anna Deets, is positive that practice and the solid foundation in which the team’s chemistry is built upon will lead them to a week of success at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“We just keep putting a ton of hours in the gym,” said Deets. “We go hard at practice and we all want it and we’re playing for each other.”

For now, the team has one goal in mind; win three games and – “bring home the ‘ship.”

Mason City will take on Waverly-Shell Rock at Feb. 26 at 1:30 PM.

