Mason City leaders hold goal setting meeting

The city council along with the mayor and city administrator discussed goals that the city will pursue over the next few years.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - City leaders held a meeting to discuss what goals the city will pursue over the next five years.  The meeting began with talking about the city's accomplishments.  Then each member of the city council, along with the mayor and the city administrator started bringing up ideas for things they would like to see done in the city.

Dozens of ideas were brought up by the city leaders in attendance.  Everything from right turn lanes on Highway 122, recycling, traffic signal timing, to rough roads were discussed.

The group settled on five ideas that would be their top goals for the next few years.  One of those topics was blight enforcement.  They want to see homeowners clean up their yards and have homes that are falling apart be torn down.  Improving infrastructure was at the top of everyones list.  They would like to see better roads, more efficient sewer systems, and storm drains that can better handle flooding.  

Everyone thought the city needed to do a better job at marketing and promoting itself to tourists and potential relocators.  There was also some discussion on the city staff and how they would recruit and retain new workers to replace those that are retiring.

