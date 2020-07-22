Mason City leaders and school district prepping for return to school

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some kids will be heading back into the classroom on August 24th, while others will be opting to learn from home.

Both the school district and city leaders are hoping the fall semester doesn't add more cases to the climbing totals.

"Although I don't have the authority to mandate the wearing of masks at other public places. I'm asking all residents to wear masks in all other locations when possible in Mason City," said Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel.

He is making the call for residents of the River City to fight the pandemic by masking up. When it comes to instituting a city-wide mask mandate, the mayor says his hands are tied.

"We have limited capacity on what we can impose. We have looked at some other options. No other decisions have been made on those at this time."

With case counts continuing to rise as we approach the start of school, there is some worry about welcoming students back to the classroom. Mason City Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg says his educators are ready for the challenge.

"They are really all committed to doing the right thing for students and we really are trying to treat them like front-line workers in this epidemic and they will rise to the occasion and they will do an excellent job," said Versteeg.

He also says planning for the school year during a pandemic is a lot like a winter weather event. The only difference being they don't know how long this will last or what could happen.

"The hard part for this one too is where we've been through it enough where we have plans and know what we're going to do, but this situation, we literally have nothing and that's why this plan continues to change and evolve almost on a daily basis."

According to Versteeg, nearly 30% of the district has expressed interest in having their kids learn from home in an online format.