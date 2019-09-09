Mason City ladies talk about reaching 100 years old

MASON CITY, Iowa - Harriet Janson and Pauline Bull both have the same birthday, which is September 5th and for a while they lived on the same street in Mason City. Now both are retired and living out their golden years at The Manor in downtown.

Harriet is 101 years old while Pauline is a little younger at just 100. The women both say they remember each other from when they lived on the same street together and their kids went to the same school.

Both ladies say they have seen lots of changes over the nearly 10 decades of life, some good and some bad. Pauline likes to keep active by playing cards and bingo, and even drives still. The dynamic duo even like to dine together, sometimes even swapping food.

So what's their secret to a long life? Staying active and living a life of moderation.