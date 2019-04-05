Clear
Mason City is a symbol of tree excellence

Pictured in the attachment is (from left to right) MC Alternative High School Instructor Janell Drumheller, students Veruca Dorenkamp and Brandi Neve, and State Forester with the IDNR Jeff Goerndt. Pictured in the attachment is (from left to right) MC Alternative High School Instructor Janell Drumheller, students Veruca Dorenkamp and Brandi Neve, and State Forester with the IDNR Jeff Goerndt.

Honored by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 1:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City is being honored by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Mason City has been given a 2018 Tree City USA Growth Award.

“The Tree City USA award is a symbol for communities who have made a commitment to the management of public trees,” says state forester Jeff Goerndt. “Mason City has provided an outstanding example for other Iowa communities by enhancing our forest resources and demonstrating the great value of trees in providing multiple benefits for future generations.”

16 Iowa communities qualified for Tree City USA Growth status. This is the 15th year Mason City has been recognized by Tree City USA for its efforts in tree planting, maintenance, and education.

