Mason City intersection closed by emergency repairs

MASON CITY, Iowa – Emergency repairs are closing a southwest Mason City intersection for a week.

The city’s Engineering Department says 6th Street SW will be closed between South Tyler Avenue and South Polk Avenue, effective immediately. South Polk Avenue will also be closed to through traffic between Highway 122/4th Street SW and 8th Street SW.

The Engineering Department says a week-long closure is necessary for an emergency sanitary sewer manhole replacement at the intersection of 6th Street SW and South Polk Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.