Mason City insurance agent donates $1,000 to Crisis Intervention Service

MASON CITY, Iowa – Crisis Intervention Service has received a $1,000 donation from Mike Moore Shelter Insurance Agency.

The donation is part of a 15-state effort by the Shelter Insurance Foundation to give $1.5 million for agencies dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Each of Shelter Insurance’s 1,400 agents could request up to $1,000 for a local charity of their choosing.

“Our thoughts are with everyone suffering during this crisis,” says Teresa Magruder, Executive Vice President of the Shelter Insurance Companies and Secretary of the Foundation Board. “We know that local charities providing COVID-19 relief are being asked to do more every day, and we hope these donations through our local agents will make a difference.”