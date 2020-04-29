MASON CITY, Iowa – Crisis Intervention Service has received a $1,000 donation from Mike Moore Shelter Insurance Agency.
The donation is part of a 15-state effort by the Shelter Insurance Foundation to give $1.5 million for agencies dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Each of Shelter Insurance’s 1,400 agents could request up to $1,000 for a local charity of their choosing.
“Our thoughts are with everyone suffering during this crisis,” says Teresa Magruder, Executive Vice President of the Shelter Insurance Companies and Secretary of the Foundation Board. “We know that local charities providing COVID-19 relief are being asked to do more every day, and we hope these donations through our local agents will make a difference.”
Related Content
- Mason City insurance agent donates $1,000 to Crisis Intervention Service
- Crisis Intervention Services granted $1,000 check from Air Choice One
- Crisis Intervention Training
- Local church teams up with Crisis Intervention Services
- Crisis Intervention Services and church partnering with 'Lily Bags'
- Mason City woman sentenced for insurance fraud
- Court docs: Mason City woman accused of insurance fraud, theft
- Mason City woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud
- Donations down at Mason City Salvation Army
- Battle of the Badges to donate blood in Mason City