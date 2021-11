MASON CITY, Iowa – Improperly handled ashes are being blamed for a house fire Wednesday morning.

The Mason City Fire Department says it was called to the 900 block of North Polk Avenue around 7:20 am. Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the house.

The Fire Department says the occupants of the home had safely escaped and the flames were extinguished. Investigators say the fire was caused by ashes improperly discarded next to the house.

No one was injured in this incident.