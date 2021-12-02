Mason City hotel project one step closer to fruition

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the last few years, pieces of the River City Renaissance project were constructed and completed, including the Multi-Purpose Arena, the 'River' apartments and townhomes that sit on the south bank of Willow Creek, and the Principal Pavilion. But another key piece of the project, the Hyatt Place Hotel, has yet to break ground.

Mercedees Elton was initially concerned about the hotel portion of the project, as she believed it should have depended on the success of the arena.

"I thought it was going to be a bit expensive. I really didn't think it was the opportune time to do it."

While the arena has been completed and is hosting events, the other corner of Southbridge's parking lot has sat relatively empty.

"They still haven't broke ground, and I always wondered why that is."

Recently, you may have seen construction equipment digging up the concrete so utilities can be relocated under the site of the planned hotel. Though there may not be much physical work taking place, there's plenty going behind the scenes, including completion of financing. This week, it was announced that the Connecticut-based Meyer Jabara Hotels group was selected to manage the hotel, which will be their third Hyatt Place hotel in their portfolio.

David Rachie with Main Street Community Capital, whose group is developing the hotel, points to the main reason why there have been countless delays: COVID-19, and its impact on financing and the hospitality industry.

"What you're seeing is 10-20% of the kind of projects that would normally get done aren't getting done. Post-COVID, this is one of the few projects moving forward nationwide."

Now that occupancy levels are getting back to pre-COVID levels, Rachie says the future of the project looks bright, and anticipates the kinks to be worked out ahead of a spring groundbreaking.

"We've had to put a massive amount of equity to make this project happen. We're feeling great about it."

If there is a public ribbon-cutting when groundbreaking does commence, Elton knows of one guest in attendance.

"My 9 year-old would really enjoy that. She likes to go to ribbon cuttings and those sort of events."

The hotel is planned to be open by the summer of 2023.