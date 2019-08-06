Mason City hosts National Night Out event

MASON CITY, Iowa - The National Night Out event in Mason City was like an old fashioned block party, where people could get to know each other.

For police officers, it is an opportunity to educate and hear the concerns of local residents. Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley says National Night Out really gives his department a chance to connect.

He also said that while his department always puts community policing in the forefront, sometimes officers are too busy answering calls some nights to interact with the community on the level that they would like to see.

Free food was provided at the event and prize giveaways were popular with children and adults alike. Police were also giving tours of their squad cars.