Clear

Mason City hosts National Night Out event

It helps police and citizens get to know each other better.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The National Night Out event in Mason City was like an old fashioned block party, where people could get to know each other.  

For police officers, it is an opportunity to educate and hear the concerns of local residents.  Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley says National Night Out really gives his department a chance to connect.

He also said that while his department always puts community policing in the forefront, sometimes officers are too busy answering calls some nights to interact with the community on the level that they would like to see.

Free food was provided at the event and prize giveaways were popular with children and adults alike.  Police were also giving tours of their squad cars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bruins hire new goalie coach

Image

CTK: Iowa State

Image

Motokazie Supercross

Image

Mason City Council

Image

CTK: Minnesota Vikings

Image

Preston Police Chief bids farewell after 19-years

Image

Rochester Observes National Night Out

Image

Riding better than the boys

Image

National Night Out in Mason City

Image

Residents react to R2X approval in Rochester

Community Events