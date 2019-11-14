Mason City honors its 'Shining Stars'

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 17th Annual Volunteer Recognition Award Banquet was held Thursday at the MacNider Art Museum.

Roughly 65 volunteers were honored for their work on behalf of Mason City’s Volunteer Service Department, with this year’s Shining Star awards going to Pete Crawn and Les Batton.



Pete Craven volunteers his time for every golf tournament, outing event, and reunion golf event that Highland Park Golf Course hosts. Craven also helps with the HPGC golf camp where he takes on kids and helps teach the game and pass on his knowledge and love of the game.

Les Batton has volunteered approximately 400 hours in 2019, taking over a few different City flower beds, working with the Parks Department, and assisting the Friends of the 457 Engine in East Park. He’s credited with making a huge difference on several city projects.

The 2019 Shining Star Team recognition was also awarded to The River City Morning Kiwanis for their help with numerous projects throughout Mason City, such as raising money for the Cannonball and their gardens, Kiwanis Park, and recently the MacNider Playground staining project.