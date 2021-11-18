Mason City honors dozens of volunteers

MASON CITY, Iowa – The people who help make Mason City a great place to live were honored Thursday at the 18th Annual Volunteer Recognition Award Banquet in the MacNider Art Museum.

Around 65 individuals were recognized for their work on behalf of the City’s Volunteer Service Department on various projects including Adopt-A-Street, Adopt-A-Lot, Beautification, Parks, MacNider Museum events, Highland Park Golf Course, and other special projects including school partnerships, graffiti eradication, tree plantings, and administrative assistance.

Among the award winners are:

- Rosalie Harden and Josh Olson were this year’s recipients of individual Shining Star Awards; Rosalie for volunteering her time at the museum making masks for the transit system ridership and Josh for volunteering at the Recreation Department to coach over 95 different young people.

- The 2021 Shining Star Team recognition was awarded to Karen Johnson, Tammi Yezek, and Nancy Wiltze for donating numerous hours beautifying downtown Mason City.

- The 2nd Rookie of the Year Award went to David Hinton, who joined Mason City’s Volunteer Program after retiring from the military and has used his drone training to cover many city projects including beautification, river clean-up, Band Festival, and special events to name a few.

Mason City government says it appreciates the efforts of all volunteers to ‘Make Mason City Sparkle.’