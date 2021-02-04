Mason City homeless shelters providing a warm place to stay during extreme cold

MASON CITY, Iowa - Normally, the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless' men's and women's shelters provide a refuge for those who are trying to get back on their feet, or are trying to get out of an abusive situation.

But with bone chilling cold expected to arrive in the area, beginning Thursday, the shelter is opening their doors those who need a warm place to stay to anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

"We just want them to come in, be warm and be safe out of the elements, get some food and relax."

Executive Director Jeannie Churchill says this isn't the first time the shelter has offered a warm place for people to reside when temperatures dip well below freezing. She adds that it's the right thing to do.

"I don't want to be responsible for anybody being out there and losing a limb or life. Frostbite is a real factor too. We don't want any of that to happen."

Those staying at the shelter will not be counted as part of the shelter's intake process, but will have their temperatures taken, and masks are required in the kitchen and common areas.