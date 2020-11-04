Mason City homeless man accused of credit card crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A homeless man is accused of going on a spending spree with someone else’s credit card number.

Travis Elliot Kittleson, 26 and of no fixed address in Mason City, has been charged with unauthorized use of a credit card and ongoing criminal conduct. Law enforcement says Kittleson used someone else’s credit card number more than 100 times between July 10 and August 31, running up over $8,000 in charges.

A criminal complaint was filed against Kittleson on October 2 and he was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday. He is being held on $10,000 bond.