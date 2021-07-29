Mason City high-speed pursuit ends when van crashes into a home

MASON CITY, Iowa - A pursuit that reached at least 100 miles per hour ended early Thursday morning when a wanted man crashed into a house on Mason City’s north end.

Jason Robison, 48, of Mason City, fled from authorities after an attempted traffic stop and reached 100 miles per hour just after 1 a.m.

Robison then attempted to turn west on 16th St. NW when he lost control of the van and crashed into the residence at 1542 N. Federal Ave. The van was severely damaged as was the foundation of the home.

Robison was taken to MercyOne North Iowa before he was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

He had warrants for voluntary absence and escape of a felon and burglary. He’s facing charges of eluding, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the pursuit.

A passenger, 54-year-old Mary Robison, was arrested and is facing drug charges.

Authorities said Robison fled from authorities earlier in the day in the same area of his residence and got away.