MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is being held on $100,000 bond for allegedly delivering methamphetamine.

Sean Huegli, 33, was stopped in late July for a traffic violation.

On Sept. 14, authorities were cleaning out the vehicle for auction due to it being abandoned property and meth was found between the driver's seat and the center console.

Around 20 grams of meth were found.

Huegli, who was also arrested in August in felony drug charges, has four previous drug convictions.