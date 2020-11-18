Clear
Mason City has Iowa's assistant principal of the year

Award goes to Dan Phipps of Mason City High School.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 1:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – Mason City High School’s Dan Phipps has been named the Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year.

“I’m proud of the staff and students and the resilience we’ve shown working through these tough times since March dealing with the pandemic and how we’ve pulled together to accomplish goals and make things work,” says Phipps. “I’m proud to be a part of this amazing staff.”

The award from SAI (School Administrators of Iowa) is based on the “Iowa Standards for School Leaders,” which focuses on:

A vision of learning;

The presence of a school culture and instructional program that is beneficial to student learning and staff professional development;

A safe, efficient and effective learning environment;

Work with parents and the community;

Fairness, integrity and ethics; and

An understanding of the larger political, social, economic, legal and cultural context in which we operate.

“Dan exemplifies what every school leader aspires to be: caring, solution-focused and inspirational,” says SAI Executive Director Roark Horn. “He chooses to utilize his vast talent and skills to elevate others to be their best selves. He will be an exemplary representative for all secondary assistant principals over the next year.”

Associated Principal Phipps has served in a leadership capacity at Mason City High School since 2017.

