Mason City grandmother pleads not guilty to child endangerment

MASON CITY, Iowa – The woman accused of being too drunk to care for her grandchild is pleading not guilty.

Lakesa Marie Mitchell, 36 of Mason City, is charged with child endangerment. She was arrested on January 5 after medics were called to the home where Mitchell was caring for her two-month-old grandchild. Court documents state the child had rolled off the bed and onto the floor, where its mother found it. The child was taken by ambulance to be evaluated for injuries.

Authorities say a check of Mitchell’s blood alcohol level found it at .214, more than twice the legal limit.

Her trial is now set to start on April 23.