Mason City grandmother pleads guilty to child endangerment

Lakesa Mitchell
Lakesa Mitchell

Authorities say she was too intoxicated to care for two-month-old.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 1:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A grandmother is pleading guilty to being too drunk to care for her grandchild.

Lakesa Marie Mitchell, 37 of Mason City, has received a suspended sentence and two years of supervised probation. She must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Mitchell was arrested in January after medics were called to the home where she was taking care of her two-month-old grandchild. The child’s mother had found the infant on the floor after it rolled off the bed and the baby was taken by ambulance to be evaluated for injuries.

Court documents say Mitchell’s blood alcohol level was .214 at the time, more than twice the legal limit.

She pleaded guilty to child endangerment in May.

