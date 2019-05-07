Mason City grandma pleads guilty to child endangerment

MASON CITY, Iowa – A grandmother is pleading guilty to being too drunk to take care of her grandchild.

Lakesa Marie Mitchell, 37 of Mason City, was arrested in January and charged with child endangerment after medics were called to the home where she was caring for her two-month-old grandchild. Court documents say the child’s mother found the infant on the floor after it rolled off the bed. The baby was taken by ambulance to be evaluated for injuries.

Investigators say Mitchell’s blood alcohol level was checked and registered at .214, more than twice the legal limit.

Her sentencing is now set for June 24.