Mason City girls rugby team hopes to see the sport grow.

ROCKWELL, Iowa - It is a sport that not many think of on a regular basis; rugby.

Mason City has started its own club program, meaning that it is individually funded without any help from the school.

On Monday, Mason City held its last home games of the season. Despite a 10-7 los to Des Moines Valley, the team has seen lots of improvement over the short five-week season.

"Unfortunately we lost but I think this has probably been our best game we've played so far," said Amari Ingram. "Everyone was talking, everyone was constantly running. I didn't look around and see anyone walking on my team and I feel like we all tackled pretty well."

"It's worth it," said Delanie Prestholt. "It's something new, you can really express yourself and be really open with the sport. It uses all of you."

While participation for the rugby club has been growing since its establishment, the coaches are still hoping to more increasing numbers next year. In many cases, athletes are finding that rugby is more enjoyable than the traditional sports they have played before, like Ingram and Gabrielle Thomas, both off which gave up volleyball.

For those who are thinking about playing rugby, but are still on the fence, Thomas offers up some advice.

"Just go try it because it actually does seem kind of intimidating at first but actually is super fun, and doesn't hurt as much as you think it does. I thought it would hurt so bad but I get off the field most of the time and I'm like, 'that didn't huret at all,' so usually I'm fine."

With Monday's loss, the Mohawks will miss out on being one of the top four teams at state competing for the plate, but will still have an opportunity to play for state next weekend in Ankeny.