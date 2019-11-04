Mason City girls hurt in weekend crash in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A weekend crash injured three young people in Freeborn County.

It happened around 4:25 pm Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 south of Albert Lea. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 16-year-old female driver went off the highway and rolled a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The name of the driver and her condition have not been released but the State Patrol says she was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Two passengers from Mason City, Iowa, were hurt in the crash. Allana Mae Barnes, 17, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Madelyn Rose Fenton, 11, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, also for non-life threatening injuries.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, Glenville Fire Department, Minnesota DNR, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.