Clear

Mason City girls hoops ranked third

A local high school team ranks third in the preseason poll, yet is eager to improve.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) preseason poll is out and the Mason City Mohawks are picked third in Class 4A after a 14-10 season last year. A ranking senior Megan Hollander is pleased with considering last season.

“I think that’s a good representation of where we’re at after making it to the state tournament last year,” said Hollander.

For the Mohawks squad, third is not good enough as they have bigger goals in mind.

“Obviously we want a state championship so we’ve got to make it to state first and win there,” said Anna Deets. “Also, we want to contend for our conference championship, too. We have a really hard conference.”

The team continues to keep reality in check, knowing they have room to improve from last year.

“Our defense wasn’t the greatest last year,” said Deets. “”We want to improve our defense by not fouling a lot and just being able to contain people. We’re going to score a lot of points, but we also need to not let our opponents score a lot of points.”

Putting whatever work during the offseason it takes to be successful.

“I hit the weight room really hard,” said Hollander. “I was in the weight room almost every day so I think I’m a lot stronger and I’m working on keeping up with the guards – trying to get faster.”

After a scrimmage last week, the Mohawks are feeling confident heading into the regular season on Monday.

“It was really nice to get rid of all the cobwebs and everything in the first quarter because it was kind of a rough first quarter,” said Deets. “Once we started going, it was a lot better and it was just nice to get out there and play in front of people just preparing for the season.”

Mason City opens up the 2018-2019 season on Monday against Des Moines North.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking a return of sunshine Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Image

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Community Events