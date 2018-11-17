Mason City girls hoops ranked third

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) preseason poll is out and the Mason City Mohawks are picked third in Class 4A after a 14-10 season last year. A ranking senior Megan Hollander is pleased with considering last season.

“I think that’s a good representation of where we’re at after making it to the state tournament last year,” said Hollander.

For the Mohawks squad, third is not good enough as they have bigger goals in mind.

“Obviously we want a state championship so we’ve got to make it to state first and win there,” said Anna Deets. “Also, we want to contend for our conference championship, too. We have a really hard conference.”

The team continues to keep reality in check, knowing they have room to improve from last year.

“Our defense wasn’t the greatest last year,” said Deets. “”We want to improve our defense by not fouling a lot and just being able to contain people. We’re going to score a lot of points, but we also need to not let our opponents score a lot of points.”

Putting whatever work during the offseason it takes to be successful.

“I hit the weight room really hard,” said Hollander. “I was in the weight room almost every day so I think I’m a lot stronger and I’m working on keeping up with the guards – trying to get faster.”

After a scrimmage last week, the Mohawks are feeling confident heading into the regular season on Monday.

“It was really nice to get rid of all the cobwebs and everything in the first quarter because it was kind of a rough first quarter,” said Deets. “Once we started going, it was a lot better and it was just nice to get out there and play in front of people just preparing for the season.”

Mason City opens up the 2018-2019 season on Monday against Des Moines North.