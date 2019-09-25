Clear

Mason City gathering remembers those who lost their life because of homicide

Crisis Intervention Service honored the memory of those who died because of violent crime.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Back in 2007, the US Congress declared September 25th as a National Day of Rememberance for Murder Victims. 

Crisis Intervention Service held a memorial in Mason City's Central Park to draw attention to the impact that homicide can have on families, friends and coworkers. 

They encouraged people to use sidewalk chalk to write their thoughts about violent crime and memorialize those who have lost their lives. 

The executive director of Crisis Intervention Service says anyone who is impacted by the death of a loved one or friend by homicide should not suffer in silence, but reach out for help.  

