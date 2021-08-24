Mason City gas leak results in some residents being told to stay put

MASON CITY, Iowa - A gas leak early Tuesday resulted in some Mason City residents being forced to stay in their homes.
Workers were on scene near Highway 122 and Virginia Ave. between 8:45-10 a.m. A witness in the neighborhood told KIMT he was about to head outside when he heard a sound like an air hose getting cut and a distinct smell.
Alliant Energy was on the scene and residents were allowed to leave their residences a short time later.
Effective immediately, the Operation & Maintenance Utility Crew will close South Virginia Avenue between 3rd Place and 4th Street SE for approximately 4 hours to repair a gas main. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during this repair. 2701 pic.twitter.com/oqsP1BMkKb
— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) August 24, 2021