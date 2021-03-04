Mason City furniture store joins anti-hunger campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa furniture store is joining a multi-state effort to feed the hungry.

Ashley HomeStore in Mason City is offering a 10% discount on in-store purchases for any $20 contribution or 10 non-perishable food items donated through March 29.

“Together, we can make a positive difference in our communities. Right now, more than ever, local food shelves need our help,” says Mark Millage, Director of Community Relations for Furniture Mart USA. “Many families continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity shouldn’t have to be one of their worries.”

Furniture Mart USA says its 2020 Hunger Campaign was cut short due to the pandemic and the 2021 edition is the first to involve stores outside Minnesota.

“At the heart of our family-owned business is a strong sense of service and philanthropy,” says Millage. “Our 2019 campaign raised more than $55,000 in relief, so we know that our customers strongly believe like we do in this important cause. They want to help their neighbors in this time of great need. A campaign like this truly is a win/win for everybody!”

Donations to the Ashley HomeStore in Mason City will go toward the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.