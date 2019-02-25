Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City fugitive arrested in mid-blizzard

Bridget Fleming Bridget Fleming

Wanted for drugs and shoplifting.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman was arrested over the weekend.

Bridget Antonia Fleming, 34 of Mason City, was picked up Sunday on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on one drug charges and two shoplifiting charges.

Fleming is accused of providing methamphetamine to a confidential informant in August 2018. She’s also accused of shoplifting from the Mason City Shopko in October 2018 and from Mason City’s Hy-Vee West on January 15, 2019.

Fleming is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond for delivery of meth and two counts of 3rd degree theft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -15°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -14°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

Image

Digging Out

Image

Plow drivers fight sleep deprivation

Image

Snow drifts cover the NIACC parking lot

Image

Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

Image

Blizzard leaves some people snowed in

Image

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Image

First responders dealing with winter weather

Image

Hundreds seek refuge in emergency shelters

Image

MercyOne Transition

Community Events