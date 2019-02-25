Mason City fugitive arrested in mid-blizzard

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman was arrested over the weekend.

Bridget Antonia Fleming, 34 of Mason City, was picked up Sunday on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on one drug charges and two shoplifiting charges.

Fleming is accused of providing methamphetamine to a confidential informant in August 2018. She’s also accused of shoplifting from the Mason City Shopko in October 2018 and from Mason City’s Hy-Vee West on January 15, 2019.

Fleming is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond for delivery of meth and two counts of 3rd degree theft.