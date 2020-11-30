Mason City fugitive arrested in Dubuque County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted man has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 22 of Mason City, was arrested in Dubuque County and shipped back to Mason City on Sunday. Teeter is accused of speeding away from an attempted traffic stop on 290th Street in Mason City on November 18. Authorities say Teeter was driving a stolen vehicle and fled from law enforcement, hitting 80 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone.

Teeter has been booked on two counts of 2nd degree theft, two counts of 5th degree theft, and one count of eluding. He’s being held on $10,000 cash bond.