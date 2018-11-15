Mason City football coach resigns

MASON CITY, Iowa - After leading the Mason City Mohawks football team from the sidelines over the past four seasons, Matt Berkley has decided to call it quits.

Berkley announces his resignation after an 0-9 season, saying it is for health reasons.

"I want to focus on my health and will not have the time and energy it takes to run a big program like Mason City," Berkley told KIMT.

The Mohawks went 6-30 during Berkley's tenure.