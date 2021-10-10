Mason City first responders give first-hand lessons during community event

MASON CITY, Iowa - A simulated car fire and a race between Mason City's police chief and fire captain were part of the show.

On Sunday in Mason City, it was about the community getting a first-hand look at what first responders do on a daily basis.

The Mason City Police Department, Fire Department and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office were on hand for an event that drew hundreds of spectators and youth participants who went through a tiny bit of training.

Youngsters got a chance to handle a fire hose, take a peek inside fire trucks and talk to first responders.