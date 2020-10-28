Mason City firefighters training up on search and rescue skills

MASON CITY, Iowa - Before a house in the 00 block of 22nd Street Southeast is torn down in the near future, Mason City firefighters are getting the chance to practice vital, life saving skills.

This week, they're utilizing different methods and tools for a house fire call scenario, including the vent, enter, isolate, search technique, mayday training, and even punching holes in the roof and breaching walls for smoke ventilation, as well as utilizing a new engine the department recently received.

What makes this hands-on training different is the use of an actual house to practice on, which Assistant Deputy Chief of Training Randy Elsbernd says doesn't come by often.

"We don't have to worry about damaging something during our training, so it makes a big difference doing this live and getting our skills in."

It's one of many training scenarios the department holds throughout the year. Per ISO standards, Elsbernd says firefighters are required to log 192 hours of training and fine-tuning their skills each year.

"It is tons and tons of training, and live training like this makes a difference."

The training comes as we head into the winter months. And with the colder temperatures comes the time to turn on a heating source, like a fireplace or space heater. But keep this in mind; heating equipment is one of the leading causes of house fires in U.S. homes, about 25% percent, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Between 2013-2017, 47% of home structure fires and 56% of home structure fire deaths occurred between November and March. Elsbernd shares some advice before plugging a heat source in.

"The biggest thing the public can do is make sure they are plugged into a circuit that is rated for that heater, don't use extension cords, and be there monitoring it all the time when you have them running."

Statistics from the NFPA show that fire departments across the country responded to an average of 52,000 fires caused by heating equipment between 2012 and 2016.