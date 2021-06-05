Mason City firefighters sworn in

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many brave men and women have suited up and protected lives since the formation of the Mason City Fire Department since its formation in 1870.

On Friday, three members of the department were officially sworn in, including Lt. Neil Maki, Firefighter/EMT Dillon Anderson, and Captain Dave Orr. In addition, longtime chaplain Father Ken Gehling was officially recognized and was designated an honorary member of the department.

Orr's career began as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Columbus Junction, Iowa in 1989, before joining the Mason City Fire Department in 1995. Over the years, he's seen changes in the tools that firefighters use to fight a blaze, but one thing has largely remained constant.

"It doesn't matter where you're at, a fire's a fire, the training has stayed the same. People have come out with new tools, different ideas, but for the most part, a fire's a fire."

Also over time, he's seen testing numbers for new recruits decline, but is encouraging those interested in getting into firefighting to start with an EMT course.

"I know we're looking at possibly different requirements for hiring purposes, but if you're interested in helping people, go get your EMT."