Mason City firefighters sharpening search and rescue skills

MASON CITY, Iowa - Fire crews risk their lives to save yours. Now, some new training could help mason city firefighters sharpen their skills when it comes to rescuing someone trapped in a burning building.

This week, firefighters are utililizing a simulation trailer provided by the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau for search and rescue drills. The course inside the trailer can be modified like a maze, complete with ramps and stairs, and the levels of simulated smoke can be adjusted. Using a self-contained breathing apparatus, thermal imagine camera and other equipment, firefighters are tasked with finding a trapped victim while crawling through the maze in smoky conditions, with a rope and hose attached.

Firefighter Scott Kreitzer has been part of the squad for roughly 17 years, and took part in today's training.

"We always have two people in with the hoseline to put out the fire and encounter any victims. we also send in a search crew to do another sweep and they don't have that hoseline, so they use search rope if conditions are so smoky that they can't see each other."

No matter how many years one has been a first responder, training is always valuable.

"Every house fire is different that we go into. There's no house that has the same rooms and walls, so this is good."