Mason City firefighters deem garage total loss after fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - Firefighters spent Sunday putting out the flames of a garage fire.

It happened in the 200 block of 29th Street SW.

The Mason City Fire Department said the flames destroyed a single-stall, detached garage in a backyard.

No one was injured and no homes were affected, according to fire officials. However, two separate garages saw damage from the heat of the flames.

The department is still investigating what caused the fire, but deem the garage a total loss.