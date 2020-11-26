Mason City fire crews utilizing country club clubhouse for training

MASON CITY, Iowa - The over 100 year-old Mason City Country Club clubhouse is set to be demolished in the near future. But before it fades into history, the Mason City Fire Department is utilizing the building for some vital hands-on training.

Crews are using the downstairs and locker room area of the clubhouse are brushing up on their fire sprinkler system skills, as well as how to prevent extensive water damage when a fire is being put out.

"Before we shut down any sprinkler systems or fire prevention type devices, we confirm the fire is out and we can go in and actually shut down the system and control any potential water damage in the building. We did some fire alarm training here also because the fire alarm and the sprinkler system are usually tied together."

Deputy Chief Jamey Medlin says the department regularly does training throughout the year, and being able to utilize a building like the clubhouse can provide that necessary, real life training, especially for new crew members.

"We're doing it all the time, whether its in the station we're doing training. We've had some great opportunities at utilizing some buildings for some training, so it's been very beneficial for the fire department."

In addition, Medlin says crews also covered how to properly inspect and shut off the gas meter, as well as shutting off the electrical power supply to a building during a fire.