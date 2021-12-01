Mason City files lawsuit over partial collapse of historic warehouse

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City is taking the owner of a historic downtown building to court over its partial collapse.

A section of the east parapet, the low protective wall along the edge of the roof, of the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. warehouse at 503 S. Federal Avenue collapsed on June 29. City inspectors say portions of the remaining parapet walls are structurally compromised and at risk of further collapse, leading to the city to close off sidewalks and a lane of traffic around the warehouse ever since for safety.

Mason City has now cited the owners of the warehouse, Highway 18 LLC, for a municipal infraction. The city says maintaining the traffic control devices around the warehouse is costing it $1,500 a week and despite being notified of the infraction and the threat to public safety, Highway 18, LLC, has failed or refused to repair the problem parapets.

Mason City is asking the warehouse owners to be fined at least $750 a day for each day since the collapse and ordered to pay the costs of maintaining the sidewalk and traffic lane closures. Mason City is also requesting Highway 18, LLC, be ordered to make repairs to the warehouse within 60 days of a court order and if they do not, Mason City wants the authority to demolish the warehouse and charge the owners for the expense.

Highway 18, LLC has responded to Mason City, stating they deny all the allegations and demand a jury trial.

No trial date has been set in this case.

Photos courtesy of Mason City city government.