Mason City face mask mandate goes into effect Thursday morning

City issues official guidelines for new policy to fight COVID surge.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The face mask mandate for Mason City public buildings goes into effect Thursday morning at 8 am.

Mayor Bill Schickel announced the mask requirement on July 1 and the City of Mason City issued specific guidelines on the new policy Wednesday. These rules apply to City Hall and other city-owned facilities.

The official face mask policy in Mason City is as follows:

For the protection of life, health, safety and property as affected by reason of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), which resulted in a statewide declaration of a public health emergency, the following requirements are hereby established by the City of Mason City.

1. Purpose, Effective Area.

This policy is being issued to limit the health impacts of COVID-19. This policy sets forth requirements for the public to utilize face coverings inside of public facilities owned by the City of Mason City to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

2. Effective Date and Time, Limitations.

The Public Facility Policy is effective starting on the date of adoption and will remain in effect until further notice.

3. Definitions.

Face Covering shall mean a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands. Face Coverings include, but are not limited to, bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, face shields, and gaiters.

4. Face Coverings Required.

All persons shall wear Face Coverings when entering and while inside the publicly accessible areas of any City of Mason City building. This requirement shall be in effect within the City regardless of any less restrictive County or State orders or guidance concerning face coverings.

5. Face Coverings for City Workers.

This policy does not modify the requirements for usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) by city employees as established by separate policy.

6. Exception(s).

Nothing herein shall require the wearing of face coverings: by children under the age of 12, while participating in a physical activity, while eating or drinking, or by persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition and who present a medical verification to that effect.

7. General Information for all Persons.

Pursuant to Federal Centers for Disease Control guidance, the public is strongly encouraged to wear cloth Face Coverings that: • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; • Are secured with ties or ear loops; • Include multiple layers of fabric; • Allow for breathing without restriction; and • Are able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

8. Most Restrictive Standard Controls.

To the extent any State and/or Federal regulations, orders or laws are more restrictive than what is set forth herein, such orders control.

9. Signage Required.

Any property that is subject to Section (4) of this emergency rule must display signage in a prominent area of the property that informs members of the public about the requirement to wear Face Coverings while entering and within the property.

10. Enforcement Process.

Any person with operational control of a property or area covered by this Regulation may notify any person entering that property or area of the requirement to wear a Face Covering and any person who does not comply with such a Face Covering request or with Face Covering signage required under this Regulation must leave the property or area that requires a Face Covering or shall be in violation of this Regulation.

11. Severability.

In the event that any section, provision, term, or requirement of this policy is deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable by a controlling Court of Law or by Federal, State or Local statute, code or ordinance, such section, provision, term, or requirement shall be excluded to the extent that it has been deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable. All other sections, provisions, terms, and requirements shall remain in full force and effect.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39133

Reported Deaths: 1514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12597787
Ramsey4963229
Dakota242192
Stearns241419
Anoka2266109
Nobles16726
Olmsted114715
Washington113740
Mower9602
Rice8488
Scott7624
Clay59138
Kandiyohi5781
Blue Earth4942
Wright4835
Todd4012
Carver3951
Lyon3272
Sherburne3255
Freeborn2970
Watonwan2380
Steele2371
Benton2203
St. Louis19615
Nicollet17312
Martin1715
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1318
Winona12915
Crow Wing10812
Le Sueur1081
Pine1070
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod920
Dodge880
Carlton870
Unassigned8537
Polk822
Chippewa791
Isanti750
Waseca710
Douglas650
Murray650
Itasca6412
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Pipestone592
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington520
Renville362
Beltrami340
Brown342
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston270
Swift221
Wilkin213
Norman200
Redwood190
Koochiching181
Grant170
Roseau170
Cass162
Aitkin150
Big Stone150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln100
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32064

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6739181
Woodbury326044
Black Hawk232358
Buena Vista171911
Johnson13408
Linn130482
Dallas129129
Marshall106019
Scott84510
Story8063
Pottawattamie74512
Dubuque74222
Wapello70830
Crawford6783
Muscatine64944
Sioux4810
Tama46829
Wright3851
Louisa36313
Jasper32517
Plymouth3245
Warren2911
Dickinson2663
Webster2484
Washington2459
Cerro Gordo1901
Hamilton1891
Boone1501
Clay1370
Allamakee1334
Clarke1333
Mahaska11717
Shelby1170
Clinton1131
Poweshiek1078
Carroll991
Pocahontas981
Bremer957
Franklin950
Des Moines912
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar851
Hardin810
Taylor800
Monona770
Cherokee761
Floyd732
Marion710
Benton681
Guthrie684
Jones640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Osceola620
Buchanan601
Butler592
Hancock551
Humboldt551
Calhoun542
Harrison540
Lee542
Iowa530
Delaware511
Monroe517
Fayette500
Madison482
Lyon450
Clayton443
Davis411
Mitchell410
Palo Alto410
Grundy400
Mills390
Winneshiek390
Kossuth360
Howard340
Jackson340
Union340
Lucas314
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Winnebago290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Page200
Worth200
Adair160
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
