Mason City face mask mandate goes into effect Thursday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa – The face mask mandate for Mason City public buildings goes into effect Thursday morning at 8 am.

Mayor Bill Schickel announced the mask requirement on July 1 and the City of Mason City issued specific guidelines on the new policy Wednesday. These rules apply to City Hall and other city-owned facilities.

The official face mask policy in Mason City is as follows:

For the protection of life, health, safety and property as affected by reason of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), which resulted in a statewide declaration of a public health emergency, the following requirements are hereby established by the City of Mason City.

1. Purpose, Effective Area.

This policy is being issued to limit the health impacts of COVID-19. This policy sets forth requirements for the public to utilize face coverings inside of public facilities owned by the City of Mason City to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

2. Effective Date and Time, Limitations.

The Public Facility Policy is effective starting on the date of adoption and will remain in effect until further notice.

3. Definitions.

Face Covering shall mean a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands. Face Coverings include, but are not limited to, bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, face shields, and gaiters.

4. Face Coverings Required.

All persons shall wear Face Coverings when entering and while inside the publicly accessible areas of any City of Mason City building. This requirement shall be in effect within the City regardless of any less restrictive County or State orders or guidance concerning face coverings.

5. Face Coverings for City Workers.

This policy does not modify the requirements for usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) by city employees as established by separate policy.

6. Exception(s).

Nothing herein shall require the wearing of face coverings: by children under the age of 12, while participating in a physical activity, while eating or drinking, or by persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition and who present a medical verification to that effect.

7. General Information for all Persons.

Pursuant to Federal Centers for Disease Control guidance, the public is strongly encouraged to wear cloth Face Coverings that: • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; • Are secured with ties or ear loops; • Include multiple layers of fabric; • Allow for breathing without restriction; and • Are able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

8. Most Restrictive Standard Controls.

To the extent any State and/or Federal regulations, orders or laws are more restrictive than what is set forth herein, such orders control.

9. Signage Required.

Any property that is subject to Section (4) of this emergency rule must display signage in a prominent area of the property that informs members of the public about the requirement to wear Face Coverings while entering and within the property.

10. Enforcement Process.

Any person with operational control of a property or area covered by this Regulation may notify any person entering that property or area of the requirement to wear a Face Covering and any person who does not comply with such a Face Covering request or with Face Covering signage required under this Regulation must leave the property or area that requires a Face Covering or shall be in violation of this Regulation.

11. Severability.

In the event that any section, provision, term, or requirement of this policy is deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable by a controlling Court of Law or by Federal, State or Local statute, code or ordinance, such section, provision, term, or requirement shall be excluded to the extent that it has been deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable. All other sections, provisions, terms, and requirements shall remain in full force and effect.