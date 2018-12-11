Clear

Mason City elementary school providing free library for students and parents

Library is part of goal of increasing reading outside the classroom, and encouraging parents to create that type of environment

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 10:39 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Curling up on a cold winter night with a good book; that's what one North Iowa school is encouraging families to do.

Roosevelt Elementary in Mason City launched a free library as part of their 'Roosevelt Reads' program, which is part of a building-wide goal of having all students read more outside of the classroom and for parents to create that type of environment. Parents and students are allowed to come in and pick out books donated by the public. From action to mystery, there is literature for all ages.

Principal Dan Arjes says the idea is to boost students' reading participation skills.

"The more that they read, the better that they're going to be at it. The better they are at reading, the better they're going to do in school at every level. We really want to just have everybody make a commitment to that and 'Roosevelt Reads' says it all, everybody reads."

So far, the response has been very positive, and Arjes says there's plenty of room to add more books to their shelves.

"We could use more chapter books and second grade up, we could use more books in those levels. We'll take anything and everything people are willing to donate. We're very grateful for those donations."

If interested in donating, you are asked to contact the Roosevelt Elementary office at 641-421-4415.

