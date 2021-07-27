Mason City duo plead not guilty to violent robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – Not guilty pleas are entered over a violent winter robbery.

Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 43 of Mason City, and Johnny Lee Hovenga Jr., 27 of Mason City, are both charged with second-degree robbery. Authorities say Dodge and Hovenga forced their way into a Mason City home in the 400 block of East State Street on January 29.

Dodge allegedly stole items from the home while Hovenga attacked the homeowner with his fist and a small baseball bat.

Both men are now scheduled to stand trial beginning August 24.