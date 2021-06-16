Mason City duo plead not guilty to selling heroin

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa duo accused of selling heroin to a confidential informant is pleading not guilty.

Sharla Denise Murphy, 48 of Mason City, and Robert John Murphy, 41 of Mason City, are charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin. Court documents state a total of 2.4 grams of the drug were sold to an informant on three occasions in 2019.



Robert Murphy

Sharla and Robert Murphy were both arrested on May 20. Her trial is scheduled to begin on July 20 and his trial is set to start on September 28.